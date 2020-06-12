21-year RPD veteran struck, killed by pickup truck while riding bike with son in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed late Thursday night that Lt. Aaron Colletti, a 21 year veteran of the force — has died as a result of an off-duty incident.

Police say 44-year-old Colletti was riding his bike with his teenage son on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck.

RPD officials say Colletti succumbed to his injuries and that his death is “untimely and tragic.” Officials say Colletti’s son was also struck, but had only minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office officials say the driver of the pickup truck was 70-year-old Canandaigua resident James Miller, who officials say lived nearby on the same road where the crash occurred. At this time no charges have been filed, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Colletti is survived by his wife, and four children.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said in a tweet following the incident that Colletti was a “father, a husband, a brother, a man of faith, and a public servant.”

Last night we lost a member of our family. Lieutenant Aaron Colletti was a Father, a Husband, a Brother, a Man of Faith, and a Public Servant. May God Bless the Colletti Family & his RPD Family. May You Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/AniGORyuH8 — La'Ron D. Singletary (@LaRonSingletary) June 12, 2020

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement Friday regarding Lt. Colletti’s death:

“Our community mourns the loss of Lieutenant Aaron Colletti. Lt. Colletti was dedicated to protecting Rochester and was a man of deep faith. A faith he was sharing just yesterday while praying with strangers outside our Public Safety Building for a better world.

My heart is with his wife and four children as they mourn this unbelievable loss. I know our City and our community will hold them and lift them up. Let us all acknowledge and pray for them.”

Tonight the RPD lost a great man & the Rochester Community lost a great servant. Lt. Colletti was a man of deep faith. This afternoon he was praying with strangers in front of the PSB, tonight he is praying with his maker. Pray for his wife and 4 children. — RPD Major Crimes Unit (@RPD_MCU) June 12, 2020

The @RochesterNYPD was devastated to learn that Lt. Aaron Colletti was tragically killed tonight in a bicycle, vehicle crash near his home. A man of faith, incredible husband/father, & public servant who selflessly served for over 20 years. Aaron, we mourn your loss. #Brother pic.twitter.com/FN95hzzAxa — Patrol_Section_Investigations_RPD (@RPD_PSI) June 12, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.