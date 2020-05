BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Red Cross is assisting 22 people after a fire on Garner Avenue damaged two residences.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the call at 84 Garner Ave. around 5:50 p.m. Monday. Fire investigators say that the two-alarm fire started on a lower floor of the multi-family dwelling.

PHOTO/Marcus Darby

Damage is estimated at $60,000. The cause is under investigation.

Exposure damage estimated at $140,000 also occurred at 80 Garner Ave.