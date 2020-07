BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 22-year-old woman is dead following an overnight accident in the first block of Laurel Street.

Accident investigators say a 2008 Nissan Altima crashed into a tree just after 4 a.m. and the vehicle rolled onto its side.

Police say witnesses at the scene were able to free the unconscious driver from the vehicle. She was declared dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.