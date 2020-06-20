Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said  23 football players have tested positive for the coronavirus since the athletes returned to campus this month.

The school in all there have been 28 positive tests for COVID-19, including two football staffers and three athletes from other sports.

None of those contracting the virus have been hospitalized.

Those testing positive are isolated for at least 10 days.

The uptick at Clemson is similar to one in the state of South Carolina, which reported a single-day high of 1,081 cases on Friday. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss