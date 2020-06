BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition at ECMC following an overnight shooting on Erie Street.

According to police reports, the man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a civilian vehicle around 1:45 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the incident happened in the 300 block of Erie Street and involved some type of fight or argument.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.