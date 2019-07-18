24 Hour “CreateAthon” Underway

A lot of caffeine is how some volunteers from the J. Fitzgerald Group plan to stay awake during this year’s around the clock “CreateAthon.” It’s the marketing group’s 12th straight year involved , so you could say they’ve mastered the process of brainstorming and branding all day and night. They do so to give back to those who typically couldn’t afford it.

This time around they’re helping groups that support children. The Teacher’s Desk, Lockport CARES, Families of FANA, the Lockport Ice Arena and the Oglala Lakota Children’s Justice Center in South Dakota are this year’s recipients.

For the Lockport Ice Arena, the added exposure helps get kids in the door and understand their programs offered. Over the years, JFG estimates it has given $3.5 million in free marketing through the program.

But volunteers say the work is well worth being able to give back to the community. “Why not give back what we know how to do and make it more meaningful as a result,” said Jack Martin President of J. Fitzgerald Group.

At the end of this round-the-clock creative marathon, 35 projects will be presented to each of the 5 non-profits.