$250,000 worth of marijuana seized at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 250 lbs. of pot was recently seized at the Peace Bridge.

Prior to the discovery, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were suspicious about the contents listed in a commercial shipment.

The listed total weight also caught the officers’ attention.

The load was subsequently inspected, and the officers’ suspicions bore fruit, or in this case, pot.

In all, officers say 257 lbs. of vacuum-sealed marijuana, which carries a street value of roughly $250,000, was seized.

It was located within a pallet of boxes.

CBP officers did not release information on arrests or charges related to this.