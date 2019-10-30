25th annual Galleria of Treats

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) If you want to have some indoor Halloween fun, a day early, you can head to the Walden Galleria Mall today!

Children and families are invited to the 25th annual Galleria of Treat’s Trick-or-Treating event. There will be dozens of stops with different candy to fill up your collection!

It takes place from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on the lower level near Forever 21.

Tickets can be purchased at the mall office and are available day of for $2.00.

Tickets are also available at the American Cancer Society Amherst office located at 101 John James Audubon Parkway.

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society of Western New York.

For more info head to www.waldengalleria.com.