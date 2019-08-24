26-pound cat in need of a home becomes viral sensation

(CBS NEWS) — A giant cat has taken the internet by storm and he’s up for adoption. The 26-pound cat has struggled to find his forever home, but now people all over the country have fallen in love.

The 2-year-old tabby cat named BeeJay, or Mr. B, went viral after Philadelphia’s Morris Animal Refuge shared his story on social media.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term,” the shelter wrote. They added that he is “genuinely big boned” and can’t help his size.

Mr. B’s massive size and concerned facial expression have inspired countless memes — and led to the shelter’s site crashing after too many people tried to adopt him. Even the Philadelphia Fire Department wanted in on the action, offering Mr. B a spot on the force.

“Um, if he doesn’t get adopted (highly unlikely) he’s welcome to join our K9 Unit as its first Feline (he IS a cat, right?!) member,” the department tweeted.

The shelter called the response to Mr. B “overwhelming” but said he is not quite ready to be adopted yet. “He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet,” the shelter said.