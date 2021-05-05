26 Shirts celebrates Blue Jays announcement with two limited edition t-shirts

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s 26 Shirts is celebrating the Toronto Blue Jays coming to Buffalo. Within hours of the announcement, the company already had two limited edition shirts hitting the market.

The two designs were posted on Twitter.

26 Shirts Buffalo

Proceeds from the sales will go to benefit Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund. 26 Shirts’ Co-founder Del Reid told News 4 they’ve been planning the design for a few months.

“We just finalized a lot of stuff a week or two ago oh yeah we’ve been looking forward to this mainly because I didn’t wait for me I want I’m hoping I can if you watch baseball week in person this summer,” said Del Reid.

The shirts are on sale through May 18.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories