26 Shirts celebrates milestone of $750,000 raised for charitable causes

(WIVB) – You’ve heard of “giving the shirt off your back”, but a Buffalo company creates shirts that give back.

26 Shirts marked a milestone on Thursday- as of this date, the t-shirt company has raised $750,000 for charitable causes and families in need.

26 Shirts creates unique t-shirt designs, often with a sports or city pride theme. For each shirt sold during a limited-time pre-order campaign, the company makes a donation to a beneficiary in need or a local charitable organization.

Hitting the $750,000 milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic is significant, the company said in a Thursday press release.

“Somehow, some way, the people of Buffalo still came together to continue buying t-shirts, support their local community, and support their fellow Buffalonians in need,” the press release says.

Check out 26 Shirts’ “Mighty Med” design, which benefits local healthcare workers fighting on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.