26 Shirts has new, limited-edition shirts benefitting Music is Art

(WIVB) – Music is Art and 26 Shirts are coming together for a duet in time for holiday shopping.

There are five new limited-editions designs available to purchase- and with each shirt sold, a donation will be made to help with Music Is Art’s music programs and initatives in Western New York.

“Like all of us, Music is Art has had a bumpy road this year,” a press release from the non-profit states. “We have not been able to hold our normally held events and fundraisers, but in spite of that we are going strong, and generating new, safe programming including some exciting initiatives coming your way!”

You can purchase a shirt here.