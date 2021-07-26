26 Shirts honored for raising over $1 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State lawmakers honored 26 Shirts today for donating more than $1 million to families and charities in need.

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Assemblyman Bill Conrad visited the 26 Shirts location at the Tri-Main Center to present a resolution honoring the business.

The work 26 Shirts does is personal to Assemblyman Bill Conrad. He says 26 Shirts helped to raise money for a student of his who became a paraplegic.

Del Reid, the founder of 26 Shirts, spoke about his inspiration for the project.

“As the years went by, I started to see how much of a difference people’s fanhood can make just expressing the love they have for different things. How that can be turned around to show love to people in the community,” Reid said.

The idea behind the name is simple, the company releases new shirts every two weeks, creating 26 shirts a year.