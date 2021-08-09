26 Shirts, Tops Market team up to offer new “Mafia” t-shirt design benefitting FeedMore WNY

(WIVB) – Tops Markets and 26 Shirts are teaming up to offer a new “Mafia” t-shirt design – and part of the proceeds will benefit FeedMore WNY.

The shirts are $19.99 and will be available at Tops locations in the Buffalo-Niagara area starting Thursday and some Rochester stores starting Saturday.

“FeedMore WNY is honored to be chosen to benefit from the newest t-shirt design from 26 Shirts,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY said. “FeedMore WNY welcomes everyone like family and in 2020, that resulted in serving nearly 16 million meals to 180,800 individuals throughout Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. We are extremely grateful to 26 Shirts and Tops Markets for supporting the work of FeedMore WNY. We encourage the WNY community to participate in this innovative fundraiser which will allow FeedMore WNY to continue to meet the ongoing need for food assistance as a result of the pandemic.”