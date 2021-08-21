27-year-old Niagara County man taken by Mercy Flight after striking telephone pole, charged with DWI

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 27-year-old Lockport man is facing a DWI charge after the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says he struck a telephone pole in the Town of Porter early Saturday morning, causing it to break in half.

David Buczek sustained a cut to his head and was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash happened before 2:47 a.m.

According to Niagara County Sheriff’s reports, deputies at the scene determined that his vehicle had left the roadway while traveling south on Porter Center Road near Lockport Road (Route 93). The vehicle traveled through a field and struck the pole head on.

Buczek was released on an appearance ticket for a future court date in the Town of Porter.