AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 400 block of Emerson Drive after a 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder Saturday morning.

The man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.

The report came in around 5 a.m. Saturday, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department Detective Bureau at 689-1322.