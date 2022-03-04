BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2nd Annual Blue Line for Buffalo fundraiser is just two weeks away.

This years hockey game, played between Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire departments, takes place March 18th at LECOM Harborcenter at 6 P.M.

This year’s event is being held in honor of the late K9 Hydro, who passed in November.

City Creatures Animal Hospital puts on the fundraiser. In its first year, enough was raised to provide the K9 unit with an additional dog.

Tickets are still available and $15 per person.

For more information, head here.