3 Albion students accused of making school threat appear in court Tuesday

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The three Albion middle school students charged after making threats on social media against the middle school were in court on Tuesday.

The students were also suspended after making those threats.

One student has appeared so far. Orleans County DA Joe Carbone says they added probation to the conditions but says they haven’t had any issues with the student or family so far. A pretrial date has been set for mid December & a trial date has been set for early January. @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 26, 2019

According to the police, the students were developing a ‘plan of violence’ with a specific target date.

A judge has also placed several restrictions on them including banning them from school property and no access to cell phones.

A letter was sent out to parents in the district shortly after the incident on November 6.

Albion Superintendent Michael Bonnewell said the students have been removed from the school until the investigation is concluded and disciplinary measures have been taken.