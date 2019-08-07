3 local kids get measured for prosthetic hands

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of local teens are coming together to help children in need.

Tuesday was “measuring day” for three local kids who will soon get prosthetic hands.

They’re getting help from the Western New York STEM Hub “Hand In Hand” program.

Kids from Buffalo and Cheektowaga in grades 6-12 are making the prosthetics using 3D printing technology.

Many of those children being helped say they’re looking forward to doing things we often take for granted.

The prosthetic hands will be presented at Roswell Park in October.