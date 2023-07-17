ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster woman, identified as one of Rochester’s Sisters of Mercy, is dead, and several others were injured after a car accident in Pennsylvania Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania Law Enforcement.

Investigators said that the crash occurred in North East Township at the intersection of Gay Road and Lake Road. The driver of the Chevy Equinox drove through the intersection when a Dodge Ram collided with the driver’s side of the Equinox.

Officers said the Equinox rolled over and rested on its wheels in a grass area. Both the Equinox and the Ram were damaged.

Both vehicles were occupied by four people each — with the Ram having two boys who were six and nine years old. Members of the Sisters of Mercy occupied the Equinox: three women from Webster and one from Nebraska.

One of the passengers inside the Equinox, 79-year-old Sister Arlene Semesky, died on the scene. The driver, Sister Joanne Deck of Webster, was airlifted to a nearby hospital for major injuries. The other passengers in the Equinox and the two boys were hospitalized for potential injuries.

No further details were revealed, and it is unclear what caused the crash.

Sister Arlene was a Sister of Mercy for 59 years, according to the Diocese of Rochester.