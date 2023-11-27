BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three municipalities in Western New York are asking drivers to stay off the roads if they can Monday night.

Police in Orchard Park, the town of Evans and the village of Angola have issued travel advisories as Buffalo’s Southtowns are being hit with rapidly accumulating lake-effect snow. In Orchard Park, accumulations of more than a foot of snow have been reported by the National Weather Service.

Facebook posts by the police departments in both Orchard Park and Evans reference “multiple accidents” and vehicles off the road. Police ask citizens to refrain from any unnecessary travel.

The NWS issued a Lake-Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie County. This alert remains in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

You can see the latest 4Warn Weather forecast by clicking here and check for closings in your area here.