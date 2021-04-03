30-in-30: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts leaving in free agency, the Bills could be in the market for a new return man they could also develop as a wide receiver.

Clemson’s Amari Rodgers could fit that mold. He’s one of the most versatile skill players in this year’s draft. The 5’9″, 210 pound prospect is listed as a wide receiver but that only begins to describe this play making Swiss army knife.

“I caught punts after pro day. That’s something I plan on doing at the next level. Punt returner, kickoff returner just anything to help the team win so I’ve let that be known, coming out of the backfield catches passes in the slot or on the outside or in the return game I can do it all. That’s something I wanted to show throughout this whole process,” Rodgers said.

Rogers finished last season with over 1,000 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. The Tigers used him in the slot and on the outside. NFL teams could also look to use him of the backfield.

“One of the scouts came up to me and said they wanted to see me run routes out of the backfield. They wanted to see me on third down with a mismatch against a linebacker,” Rodgers explained.

“The fact that I did play running back my entire life up until my junior year of high school so I have that background. When I get the ball I’m trying to score period. I’m not trying to get tackled by one person. It’s going to take 2 or 3 people to take me down so that’s just my mindset. When I get the ball in my hands I want to score every single time.”

Amari believes playing at Clemson has him ready for the next level.

“It prepares you from day one. Everyone that comes here is four or five stars so you have to be on your Ps and Qs from day one or you are going get embarrassed,” Rodgers explained.

Rodgers is projected to be a third or fourth-round pick.