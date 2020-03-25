30-in-30: Jonathon Taylor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills seem to have struck gold when they selected Devin Singletary in the 3rd round of the 2019 draft. He averaged over 5 yards per carry and went for nearly 800 yards in just 12 games.

Sean McDermott believes his offense needs 2 good running backs to be at its best. The Bills could find the other half of that 1-2 punch in the draft.

Wisconsin’s Jonathon Taylor used a perfect mixture of speed and power to run for over 2,000 yards during both his sophomore and junior seasons.

He’s 1 of only 2 players to accomplish that in FBS history. Taylor is considered to be one of the top running back in the draft. The former Badger’s back says it’s not his power or speed that separates him from other prospects.

“My consistency, if you look at the next level, what separates the great backs from the elite backs is really that ability to play at a high level consistently and that’s something that I’ve wanted to do since I was in college.”

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz praised Taylor’s ability to see a opening and hit it with speed.

“Whenever I talk about him, I always talk about his vision,” Biadasz said. “He’s a back that if you even give him a sliver of a hole, he’s gonna hit it a hundred miles an hour. The thing is with his game is throughout the game, he doesn’t get slower. He doesn’t get beat up. It’s like almost he gets faster.”

Taylor racked up over 300 carries in each of his 3 seasons with the Badgers. Wear and tear could concern some general managers so sharing the load during his rookie season may be an ideal situation.

“One of the biggest things to me is being consistent,” Taylor said. “Whether I’m getting the ball 12 times a game or 20 times a game my biggest thing is when my number is called is to make sure I’m playing at a high level and make sure I’m doing it every single time.”