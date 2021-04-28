30-in-30: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley, left, reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

With no NFL Combine this year, Brandon Beane says the toughest part of the pre-draft process has been getting complete medical checks on players. One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft could have teams thinking twice due to his injury history.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. Farley was a 1st team All-ACC selection in 2019 but opted he out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns. His size, speed, and skill checks all of the boxes that a team looks for in a starting cornerback but he needed back surgery in late-March which could cause teams to hesitate.

“When the teams look at the imaging and get the real information I don’t think it’ll be an issue once they see my imaging and things of that nature I excepted my draft invite so I’ll be in Cleveland if a team wants The best corner in the draft they’ll come find me,” Farley said.

Farley began his college career as a wide receiver but switched to defensive back and started two seasons. He’s only played 24 games at cornerback and that lack of experince could be an issue for NFL teams. His college coach says he’s already good and is only going to be better.

“He still young at corner he played quarterback at high school he did not play his first year because he was hurt and then basically had two seasons to play at corner and you just watched him and and really a years time just skyrocket in terms of production,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said.

Farley studies a lot of the different NFL cornerbacks including the Bills All-Pro.

“I love watching ball hawks like Marcus Peters and also just raw cover corners like Stephane Gilmore and Tre’Davious White I’m a fan of every guy that’s come before me and I try to implement everything that they do into my own game to just try to build the perfect prototypical corner that you could make an a lab,” Farley said.

Caleb Farley is projected to be a late 1st round or early 2nd round pick.