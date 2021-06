BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting in the Queen City.

Buffalo police tell News 4 Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call just before 12:45 a.m. near Kehr Street and French Street.

Officials say the man was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting happened during a large street gathering.

The department asks anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.