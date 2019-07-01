35-year-old letter finally on its way to rightful owner

WEST SENECA (WIVB)– A letter that arrived at a West Seneca home 35-years late is finally en route to its rightful owner.

Gary and Nancy Milligan noticed the out-of-place letter in their mail two weeks ago.

It was already opened, postmarked 1984, and addressed to Tim Anderson.

When News 4 first shared this story, Tim was identified in less than 24 hours.

MORE: WNY helps find intended recipient of 35-year-old letter

He face-timed with the Milligan’s this weekend, thanking them for their incredible find.

“I’m really thankful for the Milligans and for them reaching out and passing this information on. I’ll be excited to get the letter and see what it says, it’s kind of like a time capsule, looking back, and I’m sure it’ll bring back some good memories,” Anderson said.

The 20 cent stamp may no longer suffice, but the Milligans are sending the letter to California.