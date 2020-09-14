38th straight day of COVID-19 infection rate below 1% across New York State

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at his Midtown Manhattan office, September 14, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo discussed his primary night election victory as well as a range of other topics. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1% for 38 straight days.

Of the 63,358 test results reported to New York State on Sunday, 583 — 0.92 percent — were positive. There were four reported deaths across the state. 464 people are hospitalized, and 143 people are in intensive care units.

“New York’s government sets the tone for the state’s response to COVID-19, but New Yorkers drive it home. We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance,” the governor said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that we’ve made progress, but this is not over yet. By staying New York Tough, we’ll get through this together.”

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: