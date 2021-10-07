4 Buffalo priests reinstated following investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher reinstated four priests Thursday on the recommendation of the Diocese’s Independent Review Board, which found allegations against the priests unsubstantiated.

The Diocese said the Erie County District Attorney’s office was also notified of the allegations and chose not to act on any of them.

The reinstated priests are:

Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park

Rev. Gregory Dobson, who is retired but continues to assist in various parishes of the Diocese

Rev. Matt Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville

Rev. Msgr. James G. Kelly (83), a retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo who continues to assist in parish ministry

“The Diocese followed its rigorous policies and protocols in dealing with the allegations in question, including notifying the Erie County District Attorney’s office, which declined to act on any of the allegations,” the Diocese said in a statement. “In addition, Diocesan attorneys reached out to the attorneys for the plaintiffs, and the Diocese confronted each of the accused priests, all of whom denied ever committing any acts of abuse. Some of the accusers cooperated with the investigation, and one refused to cooperate or provide information beyond the accusation.”

The Diocese said it encourages any person who wishes to report an instance of sexual abuse or sexual harassment by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee or volunteer to contact the Victims Assistance Coordinator at (716)-895-3010 or Jacqueline.joy@ccwny.org. More information is available on their website at https://www.buffalodiocese.org/abuse-response.