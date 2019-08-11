4-H makes pillows for patients at Roswell Park

Some 4-H members used their skills to help cancer patients at the fair Sunday.

The group came together to sew mediport pillows for patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center .



The pillows are used to protect the patient’s treatment ports from being irritated by seat belts while they are driving.



Kids who participated say they are happy help make cancer patients’ rides to Roswell Park a little more comfortable.

The 4-H has events planned all week at the fair. Visit the Erie County 4-H Youth Development Building.