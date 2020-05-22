4-H program offers free, online gardening help

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s finally nice out and for many that means it’s time to head out to the garden. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s 4-H program is offering free online gardening lessons and help.

Molly Brown and her family love the outdoors , gardening and their many animals. “We have 200 chickens, two donkeys, a mini pony and two dogs .”

As a 4-H youth educator with Cornell Cooperative of Chautauqua County, she’s able to share those passions with others. But due to social distancing, she’s now doing do a bit differently.

“When everything first started with Covid, we were looking for ways to still reach the youth and the public.” said Brown. “So we figured everyone’s going to be at home and might as well teach a little bit of gardening.”

She and her colleague have created a free virtual video series called Cooperative Gardening with Molly and Kate. The weekly episodes give viewers an escape while teaching about hydroponic and soil gardening.

“You can watch something grow, create something,” she said. “it’s a great project to keep your mind off of everything else.”

You can tune in on Facebook or YouTube and find several lessons like beginner seed starting, soil and manure, composting and planting vegetables.

And it’s a perfect activity for the kids! “Get the kids in there and planting and teaching them about it,” said Brown. “It has been life changing in terms of getting through all of this.”

And brown says you don’t need to be an expert to join in. She even includes her children in the videos.

You can watch the videos by heading here :http://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/gardening/cooperative-gardening-with-molly-and-kate.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.