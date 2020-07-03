4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

FILE – This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo shows The Associated Press logo displayed at the company’s headquarters, in New York. The AP is adding 14 local politics reporters for 18-month jobs through a collaboration with Report for America, a group dedicated to local reporting, the company announced Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall left at least four people hospitalized Friday afternoon, police said.

Multiple shots were reported near the food court inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release. He said the victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. “Their conditions are unknown at this time,” authorities said.

“We don’t know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved,” Rector added.

Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

The mall has been evacuated “and the scene is secure,” police said.

Annalisa Pope, who works at Hollister in the mall, told WBMA-TV in a telephone interview that she heard six to seven shots fired.

“It wasn’t just one or two,” she said. “That’s what got me off guard. They (the shots) just kept going.”

She said the gunshots “sounded like they were coming from every direction.”

Hoover police asked anyone was in the mall who witnessed the shooting to call authorities.

“It felt so close,” she said. “It was so surreal. It doesn’t even feel real right now. You wouldn’t expect something like that to happen out of nowhere on a normal, Friday afternoon.”

The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.

The shooting of 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. prompted a series of protests at the mall. The Alabama attorney general’s office cleared the officer, saying he acted “reasonably under the circumstances” in the encounter that spanned approximately five seconds.