4 Mented in WNY: Froth Brewing Company

(BUFFALO) – When Froth Brewing Company opened in the Riverside/Blackrock neighborhood at the start of this year, they were in an untapped area of WNY’s thriving beer scene.

The brewery opened in January at 700 Military Road in Buffalo, in a building that was previously vacant for years.

The reception from the neighborhood has been warm, co-owner Eli Hale said.

“They’re super happy to be here, they love that there’s something in this building and they’re really excited about having a brewery in this area because it’s been vacant for a long time,” Hale said. “We’re glad that we could do something for the community.”

Hale says fellow Buffalo brewery owners have also been welcoming.

“Everyone’s been really cool, all the other breweries are very helpful,” Hale said. “It’s a great community and everyone is very welcoming.”

Hale, his brother Travis, and their partner Jesse McLaughlin co-own the brewery.

They had originally been looking at a location in another Buffalo neighborhood.

“The size of the building wasn’t going to work- and when we saw this location, it all kind of fell into place and was perfect for what we wanted to do,” Hale said. “It’s a great area and we had such a great response.”

McLaughlin, who spent ten years in San Diego brewing and learning business aspects of the business, handles the beer-making operation.

“Our beers are a little different- we try to push the edge a little bit,” McLaughlin said.

Froth Brewing puts out both East and West Coast IPAs, which “have a nice body on them”, Laughlin explained.

“We have hoppy West Coasts and juicy, rounded-out, soft-bodied hazy IPAs,” McLaughlin said.

Also big are sours and stouts, including the Mounds Bar stout.

“”It’s a chocolate stout with toasted coconut,” McLaughlin said.

Froth Brewery is a ten barrel brewhouse, and recently put out its first can release. Beer is also available to go in growlers.

“We’ve been very fortunate that it has been so well received,” McLaughlin said.



Froth Brewing features a large tap room with a long bar and tables, large TV screens and plenty of natural light. A large patio equipped with a built in flat-screen TV allows guests to enjoy food and beer outside.

“We wanted to go a little more upscale, make it comfortable during the winter because it’s a big open room,” Hale said. “We decided to do the one wall brick and the other wall stone and warm colors to make it feel cozy.”

The menu features classic pub favorites like pizza logs, giant pretzels, chicken fingers and cheeseburgers. There’s a Beyond Burger option for vegetarian brewery-goers.

Hale said that the menu, like the beer selections, will be constantly evolving.

“We always want to be expanding the menu,” Hale said. “Nothing is set in stone.”

Froth Brewing Company’s hours are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday | Closed

Wednesday | 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday | 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday | 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday | 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

