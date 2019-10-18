4-Mented in WNY: Pressure Drop Brewing Company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pressure Drop Brewing Company can be found in a unique location- a “be all, end all stop for fermentation”, as owner Karl Kolbe puts it.

The brewery is located in “The Barrel Factory” in Buffalo’s Old First Ward, a former barrel production site. The building has a new life, now home to Lakeward Spirits Distillery, Snowy Owl Kombucha, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery’s Bar Cultivar, and more.

“You can come in and get spirits, wine, cider, beer, kombucha,” Kolbe said. “These are all independent businesses- it’s this great creative effort.”

Pressure Drop shares a taproom with Lakeward Spirits.

“A lot of people come in for beer and go “I didn’t know there were all these things here!”,” Kolbe said. “It’s a full building experience.”

Pressure Drop opened in November 2017 after Kolbe and his team worked with Invest Buffalo Niagara.

“They were the ones who convinced us to open in WNY,” Kolbe, a WNY native who spent several years brewing beer in California said.

The location in the First Ward- with proximity to KeyBank Arena, the waterfront, and Buffalo Riverworks- makes the brewery a destination.

“It’s an up-and-coming neighborhood,” Kolbe said. “We saw it three years ago and really wanted to be a part of it.”

Pressure Drop brews four all-season “core” beers- there’s “Sticky Trees IPA”, a West Coast, mosiac-hopped “crystal clear” IPA, “The Strummer”, a Belgian blonde ale that Kolbe describes as a “gateway” beer for craft beer novices, “Citra Screamer”, a hop-driven California golden ale with clean citrus notes, and “Buckstar”, a coffee cream porter made with coffee from nearby Undergrounds Coffee.

You can also find plenty of one-off beers at any time at the Pressure Drop taproom- including plenty that are collaborations between the brewery and other WNY businesses.

Pressure Drop collaborated with Barrel and Brine to create a cucumber gose sour- “with Celtic sea salt and 600 pounds of cucumber”, as well as several other local breweries to create unique, one-batch beers.

“The awesome thing about the Buffalo beer scene is everyone gets along- we all help each other out in huge ways,” Kolbe said.

Pressure Drop Brewing distributes to Wegmans, Dash’s, Consumers, local craft beer shops, and bars and restaurants throughout the area.

Pressure Drop Brewing Company is located inside of The Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St.

Is there a brewery you’d like to see featured in this segment? Email me at kaley.lynch@wivb.com.