4-Mented in WNY: Thin Man Chandler Street

The new Thin Man Brewery location on Chandler Street brings something different to the table- literally.

While the original Thin Man location on Elmwood Avenue serves up burgers, sandwiches, and other Buffalo bar favorites, the Chandler Street location offers wood-fired, artisan Tappo Pizza.

The new location opened in April, and the brewery has been “cranking pretty hard since then,” general manager Josh Mullin said.

“It’s been very good so far- people like the pizza, the beer, I think people like the idea of a new neighborhood to go to,” Mullin added.

The Chandler Street location features an outdoor patio as well as Skeeball, darts, and foosball.

The walls are covered in cartoon-style artwork referencing some of the brewery’s top beers, including raspberry sour “Minkey Boodle” and Buffalo Bills-themed “Pills Mafia”.

Another way the Chandler Street location differs from the original is the entertainment.

“On Elmwood, we do mostly live bands, and here we have mostly DJs,” Mullin said.

The brewery is located in a former industrial area now which is now becoming an eating and drinking destination, with Black Bird Cider Hall and Barrel + Brine nearby.

“We definitely see some familiar faces, but we also see a lot of North Buffalo come in,” Mullin said. “Being close to the highway helps too.”

The opening of the Chandler Street location quadrupled Thin Man’s brewing capacity, Jordan Pollock, director of sales for brewery side operations said.

“What’s really good about having the two breweries is we can try a lot of the new stuff over on Elmwood with a smaller brew size,” Pollock said. “If it works out and it’s good, we can bring it over here, build a bigger batch, and get it out to more people.”

Thin Man Chandler Street is a 30 barrel brewhouse and houses all of the breweries canning operations. You can currently find Thin Man beers at Wegmans, Tops, and other stores throughout the state.

There are plans to begin distributing in Erie, Pa., New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pollock added.

“We’re looking to get more beer into distribution and get the Thin Man name out as much as possible,” he said.

For first timers to Thin Man, Pollock recommends trying the “Trial by Wombat” IPA or the”Minkey Boodle” sour.

“[Trial by Wombat] is our best IPA- it’s super fruity, lots of tropical fruit notes, really hazy,” Pollock said.

The Minkey Boodle is “tart, but has a raspberry jammy quality on the back end,” Pollock said. “It’s really drinkable.”

Thin Man on Elmwood Avenue regularly throws street festivals with live music- Thin Man Chandler Street is following suit this Friday and Saturday with their “End of Summer Throwback Street Party Weekend”.

The party will feature music from Invisible Touch and Strictly Hip on Friday and Nerds Gone Wild and Soulpatch on Saturday.

