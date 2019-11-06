4 Notable Quotes: Sean McDermott – Bills at Browns

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) rushes for a first down against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (6-2) hit the road to battle the Browns (2-6) with a chance to win their fourth consecutive road game to start a season fro the first time since 1965.

Here are four notable quotes from Bills head coach Sean McDermott as the Bills gear up for a pivotal AFC showdown.

Q: Do you feel you fixed it? A: Well we’ll see. Listen, things just don’t go away in this league. I mean you’ve got to get it right and it’s a week to week deal. Whether its run defense or other challenges we have, we’ve got to continue to work on them. I said that since the minute the game was over and I’m going to continue to say that. It’s a part of our growth and just my experience with being around it. Just the minute you think you have something fixed, it’s not fixed. So, it’s an ongoing effort.

Q: Do you think Josh is progressing with ball security?

A: Yeah, I think he’s improved, and he’s aware there is areas we need to improve on as it relates to ball security. So I think he’s made adjustments and improvements and his development, which I think shows up on the stat sheet quite a bit, and over the last four or five games here so it’s been good to see with; and he’ll continue to grow in that area. I’m confident in that.

Q: What kind of opportunity does this game percent for Levi Wallace? Especially as team’s kind of shy away from testing Tre’Davious White, the Browns have two guys who could be a top receiver on most teams…

A: Yeah, that’s what keeps defensive coordinators and head coaches with defensive backgrounds up most of the week. Going against this type of outfit. I mean, they’re very talented, you know, so, whether it’s Levi or Tre’Davious or whomever; run game with [Nick] Chubb and [Kareem] Hunt. Then Baker [Mayfield]. I know Baker from going through the process with the draft a couple years ago and, you know, just a heck of a football player.

Q: Given that you stress winning in the trenches and winning up front, coming off a game in which the offensive line had some issues with, and the defensive line, I know it’s more than that but defensive line had issues with stopping the run, do you feel that this team has established that identity yet and how far away from it might be? And how concerning is that to you?

A: Yeah we have a lot of work to do, in all areas. I mean whether it’s and one, you know upfront, winning the whole – week to week. You guys write about it. We’ve got a lot of room to grow on challenges, but I’m confident in our guys. Confident in our locker room, and confident with the coaches.