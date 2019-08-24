4 Observations: Bills at Lions Preseason game

- Average night for Allen. The Bills first team offense leaned on the run a little more in the 3rd preseason game(18 run, 6 pass) than they had in the past two. Josh Allen was in the game for 6 drives and was 3-6 passing for 49 yards. His best pass of the night was a strike to Cole Beasley downfield and over the middle but Beasley fumbled the ball on the play and the Lions recovered. Allen also made a big mistake, one that he’s made several times during his short career, rolling to his right and throwing across his body into triple coverage. The Lions intercepted the pass but Allen was bailed out by a roughing the passer call that gave the ball back to the Bills. The drive would ultimately end in a touchdown run by Isaiah McKenzie. Allen would also lead the Bills to a 2 minute touchdown drive late in the first half. Devin Singletary capped that drive off with a touchdown run. Allen also had 17 yards on 2 carries.
- Shady looked shifty. LeSean McCoy seemed to have some extra juice in his legs. The Bills running back hit the hole several times with some burst and reminded me of the McCoy from 2017. LeSean finished the game with 6 carries for 37 yards and his longest run was 21 yards. He also had a couple of nice runs called back due to penalties. In all, it was a good game on the ground for the Bills. Frank Gore had 57 yards rushing on 8 attempts. The Bills first team offense ran for 126 yards in the first half.
- Injuries an issue. It seemed like every time I looked down at the field from the press box another Bills player was walking off with a trainer and the more I watched the more I thought “just end the game”. Tre’Davious White (quad contusion), Quinton Spain(ankle), Frank Gore, and Levi Wallace were among the players who left the game at some point due to injuries in the first half. Gore and Wallace both returned to the game but Spain was carted off. Ike Boettger filled in for Spain along the banged up starting offensive line. The extent of White’s injury is not known yet.
- “D” faces the fire. The Bills starting defense went up against backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett(Colts) and Kyle Allen(Panthers) in the first two preseason games but Friday they got a look at a high level starting quarterback and they struggled. Lions QB Matthew Stafford made his preseason debut and was able to pass with ease against the Bills starting defense. Stafford finished 12-19 for 137 yards and a touchdown in just over one quarter. The numbers could have been worse if not for several dropped passes by Lions receivers. Facing Stafford should help the Bills defense when the regular season rolls around.