4 Observations: Bills Beat the Giants

1- The Bills offense continues to improve. It’s only two games but the offense has looked much better than the unit which averaged under 17 points per game last season. Josh Allen was 19-30, 253 yards, 1 TD pass, 1 TD run. He was able to extend several plays with his legs, avoid sacks, and makes plays down the field. Allen and the Bills offense turned the ball over 4 times in week one and did not have a turnover in Sunday’s win. They also went for over 150 yards on the ground.

2- The Bills defense bounces back. The Giants came out of locker room and punched the Bills in the mouth on the opening drive. Saquon Barkley ran for 55 yards and capped a 75 yard drive with a TD run to begin the game. The Bills defense looked like it was going to be in for a long day but to their credit they responded and held the league’s best running to just 52 yards rushing the rest of the game.

3- The offense closes the door for the defense. I’m not sure I ever thought I would write that previous sentence. Early in the 4th quarter, the Bills defense allowed the Giants to creep back into the game. Eli Manning hooked up with T.J. Jones for a touchdown that pulled the Giants with 21-14 but the Bills offense would answer. Josh Allen and his band of merry men marched down the field 75 yards on 13 plays. Devin Singletary’s touchdown run with under 6 minutes left, stomped on any hoped the Giants had of a comeback.

4- Let this sink in— In 2018: Zay Jones’ 56 receptions for 652 yards led the Bills. In 2 games this season: John Brown has 14 receptions for 195 yards

**Brown is on pace for 56 rec, 780— IN 8 GAMES