4 Things To Watch: Bills Preseason Opener vs. Indy

Preseason game number one is on deck as the Bills get set to take on the Colts. We won’t see a lot of the starters in tonight’s game- they’ll likely play about one quarter. There will be a lot of focus on Josh Allen, and the rebuilt offense during that small window, but here are 4 other things to watch.

1- What happened to Robert Foster? The wide receiver had a big second half last season but has been an afterthought this preseason. Foster seems to be buried behind on the wide receiver depth chart behind 4 or 5 other receivers, including Andre Roberts. His spot on the roster is secure but a big game could get everyone talking again.

2- Big Ed. The rookie first round draft pick has looked like a big time play maker since the pads went on at training camp. It will be interesting to see how Oliver does lined up with the first team defensive line going against the Colts starting offensive line. The Bills defense is filled with play makers but 91 has a chance to really shine under the lights at New Era Field.

3- Frank the Tank. Head coach Sean McDermott announced on One Bills Live that Frank Gore would get the start against the Colts and LeSean McCoy wouldn’t play until the 2nd preseason game. Gore will get the chance prove there’s still gas left in the tank and to stake a claim to the Bills starting running back job.

4- Local QB’s. There’s typically no reason to watch the 4th quarter of the first preseason game but that won’t be the case in this one. Former UB quarterback Tyree Jackson will likely be in the game and facing Buffalo native and Colts backup signal caller Chad Kelly.