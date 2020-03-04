Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
4 Warn Digital Forecast
Top Stories
Coronavirus scams: Better Business Bureau warns of potential scams
Video
Authorities offering up to $7,500 for information on Buffalo homicide
Seven potential opioid deaths over three days lead health officials to issue warning
Video
China’s virus slowdown offers hope for global containment
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Test results for the Buffalo-area residents suspected of possibly having coronavirus came back negative
4 Warn Digital Forecast
News
Posted:
Mar 4, 2020 / 03:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2020 / 03:16 PM EST
Trending Stories
Off-campus incident leads to early end of St. Joe’s hockey season
Coronavirus test results come back negative for Buffalo-area residents
‘The BFLO District’ revitalizes Eastern Hills Mall
Video
Man facing 25 years to life for raping Buffalo woman
Seven potential opioid deaths over three days lead health officials to issue warning
Video
Two Buffalo-area families quarantined in their homes, await results of coronavirus tests
Special Live Coverage
Jerry Sullivan: My new assignment is unmistakably old school
Don't Miss
Jerry Sullivan: My new assignment is unmistakably old school
Niagara County Sheriff’s Captain paves the way for women
Video
Some say Gosy fallout created ‘clinical abandonment’
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
Fighting to walk again
Video