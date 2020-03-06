4 Warn Digital Forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching, and the Irish Heritage District in South Buffalo is prepared for the busy weeks ahead.

Irish pride isn't just displayed in the district in the month of March. Green, orange and white flags fly all year long, and street signs there are in English and Gaelic. And at the heart of the district is the Buffalo Irish Center, which was converted from a YMCA in 1975.