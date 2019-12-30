4 Warn Digital Forecast

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) -- On Monday, a leading law enforcement organization released its annual report on the number of police officers killed in the line of duty this year, and while the number is down for 2019, the number is still staggering.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 29 fewer officers died in 2019 than in 2018, a decrease of nearly 20 percent and the lowest number of deaths since 2013.