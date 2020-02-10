4 Warn Digital Forecast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Legislators in New York state have reintroduced past measures in the State Senate and the Assembly to decriminalize sex work.

The bills—S6419 in the Senate and A8230 in the Assembly—that would legalize prostitution are backed by Sens. Julia Salazar, Robert Jackson, Luis Sepúlveda, and Jessica Ramos. From the Assembly, members Richard Gottfried, Dan Quart, and Catalina Cruz round out the measures’ support. All six legislators represent New York City.