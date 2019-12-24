Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
As we get ready to head into the 2020s, here’s a look at Buffalo in the 1920s
Top Stories
AG suspends investigation of Michigan State over Nassar
Sisters again make Christmas Eve meal for migrants living on streets of Mexican border town
4 Warn Digital Forecast with Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit
Operation Holiday Express brings gifts to US troops in Syria
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Wreaths Across America
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
Coats 4 Kids
4-Mented in WNY
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 4
4 Warn Digital Forecast with Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit
News
Posted:
Dec 24, 2019 / 03:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 24, 2019 / 03:41 PM EST
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Amherst police looking to identify 3 people after iPhone theft
Where is Santa right now? Track his route live with NORAD
M&T Bank sees recent increase in phishing attempts
Check where your name falls on the “Naughty or Nice List 2018-2019”
Mild weather continues through the weekend; cooler by next week
4 Warn Weather
News 4 Buffalo to broadcast AFC Championship game vs. Raiders on Christmas night
Don't Miss
Buffalo man sues police officers after being hit by cruiser on New Year’s Day 2017
North Tonawanda single mother adopts 5th child adding to a brood of 8
Tenants’ rights get a boost with reform of state law
Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Gowanda man will sue cops over ‘illegal search and seizure’
End of life dreams studied at Hospice Buffalo
News 4 sits down with Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’