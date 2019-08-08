4 Your Information: What you need to know about Erie County Fair traffic

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Fair is underway.

As fairgoers head to the Hamburg Fairgrounds through next Sunday, expect delays and heavier-than-normal traffic.

According to NITTEC, anticipated peak volume days are Friday, Aug. 9, Saturday, Aug. 10, Sunday, Aug. 11, Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

The South Park Avenue entrance parking lot is the smallest, and fairgoers are encouraged to use other approaches.

“The best way to access the Fair is via Route 219 Armor-Duells Road exit and follow Armor-Duells west to Clark Street,” a travel advisory from NITTEC reads. “The Fair parking lots will be on the right side of Clark Street.”

Those headed out to the fair Thursday night should keep in mind that it’s also the Buffalo Bills’ first preseason game, starting at 7 p.m. at New Era Field in Orchard Park.

Road closures for Thursday night’s game are as follows: