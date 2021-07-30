4 Your Weekend: Sunflowers of Sanborn opens

(WIVB) – There’s plenty of things to do this weekend in the Queen City!

Sunflowers of Sanborn, 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, opens this Sunday.

The front field is free to visit, walk around, and take pictures in.

There are packages available for professional photographers, as well as you-pick flowers, a corn maze, a concession stand and a general store, and a sunflower sifter. New for this year is a “Sunflower Smasher”

Food truck weekends are every Saturday and Sunday at the field, August through Labor Day.

There are events throughout the season planned:

IMAGE/Sunflowers of Sanborn

The field is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but you should check ahead on the Sunflowers of Sanborn social media pages to make sure it’s open (because of rain, etc.) ahead of your visit.

Click here for more information.

Here’s what else is happening in and around the Queen City this weekend:

The Hamburg Village Business Advisory Council is hosting a “Fair Food and Fun” event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Local restaurants will be serving up their spin on fair favorites like fried pickles, deep-fried Oreos, and wine slushies.

You can literally spend “Saturday in the Park” when Chicago comes to Artpark on Saturday. The group is bringing their generation-spanning hits to the Artpark stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for lawn seats. You can find them here.

Resurgence Brewing Company (55 Chicago St.) is hosting a Silent Disco on Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight. It’s a 21 and up event with three channels of music to choose from – EDM, hip-hop, and Top 40 and throwbacks. Tickets are $20.

The Genesee County Fair runs through Saturday. Tickets are $10 per carload.

The Buffalo Infringement Festival kicks off today and runs through Aug. 8. It’s 11 days of music, visual and media arts, theatre, and other creative expression. The grassroots festival takes place at multiple venues throughout Allentown. Click here for more.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform for free at Niawanda Park at 7 p.m. Sunday.

If there’s a weekend event you’d like to see featured in an upcoming “4 Your Weekend”, email us!

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.