40-year-old Amherst man dies in boating accident on Tonawanda Creek

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 40-year-old man is dead following a boating accident on Tonawanda Creek.

According to Niagara County Sheriff’s reports, Amherst Police notified the office about a boating accident in the area of 5484 Tonawanda Creek Road- the Pendleton side of the creek- around 7:24 a.m. Saturday.

Two injured females had exited a damaged boat that had crashed into an embankment on the Amherst side and reported that their friend had fallen out of the boat after striking a metal support beam that was part of a covered boat launch.

The boat then veered suddenly across the creek, landing on the south shore.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team and several volunteer fire companies were notified for a search.

Getzville fire located and recovered the man in the water.

The man, 40-year-old Jason J. Stubla, of Amherst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both females were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Marine Division.