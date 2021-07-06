42 North Brewing launches new brew supporting Empire State Ride

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – 42 North Brewing Company has launched a new beer that will benefit the 540-mile Empire State Ride, which supports cancer research.

SipStream is a pale ale brewed with 100 percent New York State ingredients, including New York State’s own Excelsior hop blend.

Proceeds from every case sold will be donated to Empire State Ride and its beneficiary, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Empire State Ride kicks off July 25 in New York City, and riders will make their way across the state over seven days to Niagara Falls.