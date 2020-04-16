1  of  3
Coronavirus
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is dropping as NYS on PAUSE extends to May 15 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

42 North rolls out online pre-order, beer shipping

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – 42 North Brewing Company is making it easier for Western New Yorkers to get their hands on their beer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The brewery has launched The Outpost 42N, which will allow customers to pre-order new can releases and get 42 North cans and bottles shipped to their home.

Customers in Ohio, Vermont, and New Hampshire can also order beer online through The Outpost 42N.

The minimum order for an online shipment is two 4-packs or bottles and the maximum is one case, six 4-packs or 12 barrel-aged bottles per order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss