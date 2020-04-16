42 North rolls out online pre-order, beer shipping

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – 42 North Brewing Company is making it easier for Western New Yorkers to get their hands on their beer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The brewery has launched The Outpost 42N, which will allow customers to pre-order new can releases and get 42 North cans and bottles shipped to their home.

Customers in Ohio, Vermont, and New Hampshire can also order beer online through The Outpost 42N.

The minimum order for an online shipment is two 4-packs or bottles and the maximum is one case, six 4-packs or 12 barrel-aged bottles per order.