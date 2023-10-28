BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police arrested five people including three teenagers in connection to an alleged theft of a Kia car out of Amherst Friday night.

A 17-year-old female, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were charged with a felony fourth-degree count of criminal possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. A 13-year-old male was released to his parents.

While working to recover the stolen car, police arrested Niagara Falls resident Jordan Lackey, 23 and Buffalo resident Laneille Jones, 22, on felony criminal weapons possession charges.

Police tracked down the stolen vehicle with the assistance of the New York State Police helicopter. During the chase, police said four occupants fled the car on foot before being spotted by the helicopter.

One of those occupants fled to the 100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, where they met up with two other people who were not involved in the auto theft. Police arrested three suspects at the scene and recovered a loaded Polymer 80 ghost gun with seven rounds of ammunition and a Taurus Millennium loaded with 11 rounds.

The other three occupants who fled the suspected stolen car were located and detained near the abandoned car.