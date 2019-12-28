5 dead in plane crash near post office in Louisiana

(CBS) – Five people are dead after a plane crashed near a post office in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, according to authorities. Two people have serious injuries.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane, CBS affiliate KLFY reports. A Walmart in the area was evacuated as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses told KLFY they heard sounds “like a semi-truck” as lights went out at homes and businesses near the site of the crash in Lafayette, which is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.

“I was right outside before the crash,” said local resident Kevin Jackson. “I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell.”

“It shook my trailer,” he said. “I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”

CBS News’ David Begnaud reports the plane landed in a post office parking lot and skidded into a field after crashing into a car.

Video and images from the scene of the crash showed black smoke billowing.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called news of the crash heartbreaking and asked that people pray for the families and friends of those affected.